Erie County COVID-19 positive rate drops for second straight week

For the week ending January 22, there was a 47% drop in the number of cases compared to the previous week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is some good news to report on the local COVID-19 front.

In Erie County's weekly briefing, County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the number of new cases is starting to come down. For the week ending January 22 there were 8, 431 new cases reported compared to 16,103 new cases the week before that, a 47% decline.

However, Poloncarz pointed out that although case and positivity rates are coming down, they are still very high.

Sadly, since November 1, 2021, 420 Erie County residents have succumbed to the virus,105 of them in the past two weeks. Only 8.3% (35) were fully vaccinated and boosted prior to becoming infected.

Yesterday's ruling by a Nassau County State Supreme Court Judge has no impact on Erie County's emergency mask order issued on November 23, 2021. As such, our emergency mask order for all indoor public locations is still in effect. See below for full statement and legal reasoning. pic.twitter.com/HOpiyQqJKc — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 25, 2022

Both the County Executive and Dr. Burstein continue to stress the importance of being both vaccinated and boosted. As of January 21, 324,331 booster doses have been given out in Erie County.