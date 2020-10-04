NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The outbreak in Western New York may be leading to more drug overdoses as well.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it has seen a 35 percent spike in cases this year from the same time last year, adding more stress to first responders who are already dealing with the coronavirus.

It says there could be a couple of reasons, including anxiety from losing jobs and fewer hours for methadone clinics.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office wants people who need help to call the county crisis services hotline at (716) 285-3515.

