MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Chautauqua County health officials are warning residents about a recent spike in overdoses and overdose deaths.

From March 29th to 31st alone, there were five overdoses and two deaths, according to the County Department of Health and Human Services.

Chautauqua County officials said a spike in overdose deaths had also been reported in Erie, Pa. "Due to circumstances, officials believe this spike is due primarily to street drugs, especially heroin, being laced with fentanyl," the county said Friday in a statement.

County officials believe a strong batch of heroin remains in the area.

“From March 1 to March 31, there were 45 overdoses in Chautauqua County that we are aware of, and sadly two of those were fatal,” Christine Schuyler, the county's director of health and human services, said in the statement.

"This is very scary. On average, 19 overdoses per month were reported in 2019. If you are with someone who experiences an overdose, call 911, and administer naloxone (Narcan) if it is available."

County officials say there are resources available for people.

The Recovery Coaches from the Mental Health Association is available at (716) 661-9044 seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 12 midnight.

The Chautauqua County Crisis Hotline at (800) 724-0461 is available for anyone experiencing a personal crisis or emotional distress.

