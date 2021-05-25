Niagara County Fair to return in August

Fair is scheduled for August 4-8. A detailed safety plan has been submitted to Niagara County officials for approval.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Fans of the Niagara County Fair will be glad to hear the five-day event plans to return in August.

Monday, the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County's Board of Directors voted to move forward with planning the event, now set for August 4-8. A detailed safety plan has been submitted to Niagara County officials for approval.

Once approved by the county, the plans will then be submitted to the New York State Health Department for approval.

“In light of recent guidance from the State, we are confident that the Fair will be returning this summer.” said CCE’s Executive Director, Justin Rogers. “While some COVID-19 modifications will be necessary, we anticipate that fairgoers will be able to safely enjoy all elements of the Niagara County Fair experience.”

Fairgoers can expect the usual attractions-midway rides and games, live music 4-H shows and exhibits and, of course, their favorite fair foods. Changes would include a daily maximum capacity limit, one directional traffic flow inside building, ticketing, health screenings and increased sanitation and cleaning procedures. Specifics will be announced at a later date.

“I’m excited to see the fair come back and looking forward to partnering with CCE to make this event fun, successful, and safe for Niagara County residents.” said Niagara County Legislator, Mike Hill, a member of the CCE Board. “Our County Health Department is working closely with fair organizers to help make sure all guidelines are met.”