Erie County Fair provides more details on upcoming fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair provided more details on the upcoming fair this summer in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said fairs can open this summer and the Erie County Fair announced it will move forward with the 2021 edition of the fair scheduled for August 11-22.

Cuomo said all county fairs will be allowed to open this summer with capacity restrictions. Fairs will still need to get approval from the state and local departments of health.

Fair officials say there will be some changes due to the pandemic. Capacity for the fair will be limited. After measuring the fairgrounds square footage, and adding in 6-feet social distance, the fair says they will be able to allow 74,000 patrons inside at anytime.

Tickets will need to be purchased online ahead of time. Tickets will cost $13.50 and will include the cost of parking. Children under the age of 12 are still free, but you will still need to register them for a ticket due to capacity guidelines.

Ten cents from every ticket purchased will be donated to FeedMore WNY.

Buildings on the property will be open, and there will be concerts and motor events held as they do every year, but with limited capacity.

Vaccines will not be required, however the Fair will follow CDC guidelines. Those that are vaccinated will not have to wear a mask, and those that are not vaccinated are recommended to wear a mask.

Among the capacity limits, other restrictions will be in place as required by the state:

• Attendee Contact Information: Fairs and festivals should encourage at least one attendee from each party to sign in during ticketing, or before or immediately upon entering the event space, providing their name, address and phone number for use in potential contact tracing efforts.

• Health Screening: Fairs and festivals must implement health screening for all individuals including questions on any COVID-19 symptoms, close contacts, recent positive COVID-19 test result, and compliance with State's travel advisory. Screening may be performed via signage, at ticket purchase, by e-mail/website, by telephone, or by electronic survey before individuals enter the event space.

• Hand Hygiene: Fairs and festivals must provide hand washing stations or hand sanitizing supplies for common areas and areas where hand washing facilities may not be available or practical.

• Cleaning and Disinfection: Fairs and festivals must regularly clean and disinfect, focusing on high-traffic areas, such as restrooms, and frequently touched surfaces, such as service counters and seats.

• Communication: Fairs and festivals must post signage informing attendees of health precautions (e.g., social distancing, masks, hand hygiene) and distance markers indicating six-foot spaces in areas where lines form or people congregate, unless all attendees are fully vaccinated.