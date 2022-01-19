COVID cases decline in Niagara County

Space declines in two Niagara County hospitals, according to the Niagara County Health Department's release.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The number of COVID cases is on the decline in Niagara County, according to the Niagara County Department of Health. However, two hospitals in the county are seeing fewer beds available.

On Wednesday NCDOH released its weekly COVID update, which showed Eastern Niagara Hospital and Niagara Falls Memorial has fewer beds available over the seven-day average compared to last week.

The current seven-day average for beds available at Eastern Niagara Hospital and Niagara Falls Memorial is 51% and 12% respectively. Last week the seven-day average was 56% for Eastern Niagara Hospital and 19% for Niagara Falls Memorial.

There were more beds reported available on average at Mt. St. Mary's, however it remains the hospital with the fewest beds available at 6%.

According to data from the state, COVID hospitalizations in the Western New York region have continued to increase over the past seven days.

The NCDOH update also showed a decrease in both new positive cases and daily new cases per 100,000 residents compared to last week.

New positive cases over the last seven days reported on Jan. 19 was 3,041, compared to 4,035 reported on Jan. 12.

The daily cases per 100,000 dropped to 206 as reported on Jan. 19. That is down from 274 per 100,000 people as reported on Jan. 12.

Daily updates for the county are available on New York State COVID data site.