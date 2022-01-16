COVID cases on decline across Western New York

'We're seeing the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, but we are not out of the woods yet with this winter surge,' Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of COVID cases across Western New Yok has dropped again.

The Western New York region's seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000 on Saturday was 213.99. That number was 224.04 on Friday and 244.71 on Thursday.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

In the Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties -- the seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000 was 181.09 on Saturday. That number was 187.04 on Friday and 200.99 on Thursday.

"We're seeing the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, but we are not out of the woods yet with this winter surge," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday.

"We need to remain vigilant and continue using the tools to protect ourselves and our loved ones. That means getting vaccinated, getting boosted, getting tested, and staying home, if you're not feeling well."

There were 154 COVID deaths reported across the state on Saturday, and four of those people were from Erie County

Hospitalization due to COVID remains an issue across the state.

In the Western New York region, 415 current COVID patients (63 percent) were admitted due to COVID or COVID complications. COVID was not included as a reason for admission for the remaining 240 patients (37 percent) who are in WNY hospitals.