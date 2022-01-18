Village of Williamsville cited by ECDOH for mask mandate violation

The stipulation says the village must pay a $300 fine by February 5 or opt to have a hearing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health has accused the Village of Williamsville of not complying with Erie County's mask mandate.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the violation stemmed from a January 10 Village of Williamsville board meeting held at Village Hall.

According to the stipulation sent to the Village of Williamsville, an ECDOH Investigating Public Health Sanitarian went to the board meeting and witnessed 'wilful violation' of the mask law.

During Erie County's COVID-19 update on Tuesday, Poloncarz said this is not the first time the Village of Williamsville has violated the mandate.

"We've had multiple incidents that have occurred in the Village of Williamsville where not only the village mayor but others were not wearing a mask," said Poloncarz. "We had sanitarians on-site during the most recent board meeting. They took notes and took the information and the village was cited for not following the rules."

The stipulation says the village must pay a $300 fine by February 5th for the violation or opt to have a hearing.

In response, the Village of Williamsville released a statement that said they will hold a special board meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Village Hall.

"The Village of Williamsville is holding a special meeting Thursday to decide on a resolution that, if approved, would name outside counsel to represent the village in a pending legal matter against the county Health Department.

The legal matter pertains to a notice of violation and proposed stipulation that the county issued on Jan. 12 to the village for an alleged violation of an executive order.

The village is unable to discuss further aspects of this pending litigation against the Erie County Health Department."

While other municipalities have said they will not enforce the mask mandate like the Towns of Marilla and Grand Island, Poloncarz said to his knowledge Williamsville is the first to be cited.

Over a month ago, 2 On Your Side submitted a Freedom Of Information Law request to find out the number of violations given to businesses and municipalities by the Erie County Department of Health, we are still waiting for that information.

2 On Your Side reached out to Mayor Deborah Rogers for comment but did not hear back.