Niagara County contact tracers will no longer conduct case investigations or identify close contacts

The county's Health Department is asking anyone that tests positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate and notify their close contacts.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Health Department is making some big changes in the way it handles COVID-19 cases.

In a statement Monday, the department said contact tracers will no longer conduct case investigations or notify close contacts.

Anyone testing positive is asked to self-isolate and notify close contacts themselves. Anyone notified that they are a close contact should self-quarantine (unless exempt), monitor for symptoms, and see testing on day 5 after exposure if symptoms develop.

If you do test positive, you're asked to visit the Niagara County website for instructions.

“We have updated our website to include all of the documents required for return to work/school for individuals who have completed isolation and quarantine,” stated Adrienne Kasbaum, Niagara County Department of Health Director of Nursing. “We hope these changes will streamline the process for everyone,” she added.