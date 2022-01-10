ConnectLife giving away Bills playoff tickets to blood donors

According to ConnectLife, anyone who donates blood and/or platelets now through Friday will be entered to win a pair of tickets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the blood supply in Western New York remains at a critical level, ConnectLife announced Monday that it will be giving away five pairs of tickets to the Buffalo Bills' playoff game on Saturday.

According to ConnectLife, anyone who donates blood and/or platelets now through Friday will be entered to win a pair of tickets. One winner will be selected each day.

Due to inclement weather and seasonal illness, ConnectLife says January is a difficult month for blood collection. And with COVID-19 cases on the rise in Western New York, ConnectLife says it cannot keep pace with the rate local hospitals are using blood. At this time, type O blood donations are especially needed, according to the community blood center.

Anyone looking to make an appointment to donate blood can call ConnectLife at (716) 529-4270 or by visiting their website here.

ConnectLife is the main supplier of blood in Western New York, supplying blood to Kaleida Health, Erie County Medical Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Health, Wyoming County Community Health System, Olean General Hospital, Brooks-TLC Health System and Bradford Regional Medical Center.

@BuffaloBills ARE THE AFC EAST CHAMPS! We're giving 5 blood/platelet donors a pair of tickets to the playoff game this Saturday, 1/15.



Entry details:

1. Make an appointment to #donateblood/#platelets today-Friday at any ConnectLife blood donation location

2. Show up & donate pic.twitter.com/kSsT3QsWt0 — ConnectLife (@weconnectlife) January 10, 2022

The Buffalo Bills will host their wild card game Saturday, January 15 at 8:15 p.m. against the New England Patriots.

The Bills ended the regular season with a home victory against the New York Jets. Buffalo will hope to do the same next week in the AFC playoffs.