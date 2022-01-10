ConnectLife giving away Bills playoff tickets to blood donors

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the blood supply in Western New York remains at a critical level, ConnectLife announced Monday that it will be giving away five pairs of tickets to the Buffalo Bills' playoff game on Saturday.
According to ConnectLife, anyone who donates blood and/or platelets now through Friday will be entered to win a pair of tickets. One winner will be selected each day.
Due to inclement weather and seasonal illness, ConnectLife says January is a difficult month for blood collection. And with COVID-19 cases on the rise in Western New York, ConnectLife says it cannot keep pace with the rate local hospitals are using blood. At this time, type O blood donations are especially needed, according to the community blood center.
Anyone looking to make an appointment to donate blood can call ConnectLife at (716) 529-4270 or by visiting their website here.
ConnectLife is the main supplier of blood in Western New York, supplying blood to Kaleida Health, Erie County Medical Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Health, Wyoming County Community Health System, Olean General Hospital, Brooks-TLC Health System and Bradford Regional Medical Center.
The Buffalo Bills will host their wild card game Saturday, January 15 at 8:15 p.m. against the New England Patriots.
The Bills ended the regular season with a home victory against the New York Jets. Buffalo will hope to do the same next week in the AFC playoffs.
Buffalo beat the New York Jets 27-10 on Sunday evening, securing the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs. The win also secures Buffalo's spot atop the AFC East in back-to-back seasons; the first time since 1991.