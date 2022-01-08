x
Local News

10 WNY hospitals ordered to stop ​non-urgent elective procedures for 2 weeks at least

NEW YORK — The New York State Department of Health announced Saturday that 40 hospitals across New York State will need to stop non-essential, non-urgent elective procedures for at least two weeks due to limited staffed patient bed capacity.

10 of those are here in Western New York.

List of hospitals:

Erie County

  • Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Springville
  • Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo
  • Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Buffalo
  • Sisters of Charity Hospital, Buffalo

Niagara County

  • Mount St. Mary's Hospital and Health Center, Lewiston

Cattaraugus County

  • Olean General Hospital, Olean

Chautauqua County

  • Brooks-TLC Hospital, Dunkirk

Genesee County

  • United Memorial Medical Center, Batavia

Orleans County

  • Medina Memorial hospital, Medina

Wyoming County

  • Wyoming County Community Hospital, Warsaw

“We will use every available tool to help ensure that hospitals can manage the COVID-19 winter surge," said Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. "I want to remind New Yorkers that getting vaccinated and boosted remain the best way to protect against serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19. Vaccination also protects our hospital system. We cannot return to the early months of the pandemic when hospitals were overwhelmed."

