NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. —

Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Niagara County, according to the Niagara County Department of Health’s coronavirus tracking map, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 46.

The two individuals who passed away were a 73-year-old female and a 86-year-old female. Officials say both had underlying health conditions

On Wednesday, Niagara County’s map showed 16 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 736. The map also shows that there are 313 active cases, while 377 residents have recovered from coronavirus. Officials said there are 239 people isolating at home, while 20 are hospitalized.

The health department said they have conducted 5,638 tests as of Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The county will be holding an update at 2 p.m. Wednesday. It can be seen by clicking here.

Anyone in Niagara County who is looking to get tested for COVID-19 at Niagara Community College must call the New York State hotline at 1-888-364-3065. Drive-thru testing is by appointment only.

Per Governor Andrew Cuomo's executive order, hospitals in Niagara County can resume elective surgeries. This includes Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Mount St. Mary's Hospital, and Eastern Niagara Hospital.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk