Buffalo Zoo to reopen July 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo announced Friday it will begin reopening July 2.

The zoo closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will reopen July 2 to members only. The Buffalo Zoo will be open to the general public on July 3. They will be closed on Tuesdays for deep cleaning and disinfection.

“We are ecstatic to welcome our members and guests back after our extended closure. I want to thank everyone in advance for working together to make each other’s visit an enjoyable one," said Buffalo Zoo President and CEO Norah Fletchall. “While the Safe Steps require some extra effort and planning, we see our re-open as a phased one. We will routinely examine the data and reassess what measures can be removed or remain in place to keep everyone safe when they visit the Buffalo Zoo.”

Among the steps the Buffalo Zoo will be taking to ensure safety for their employees and guests include:

Temperature checks using no-touch forehead thermometers for all guests and team members;

Required masks/face coverings for all guests age two and above;

A dedicated cleaning and disinfection team and a closure every Tuesday for deep cleaning and sanitation; Reduced daily guest capacity to assist with social distancing;

Required advance online ticket purchase at BuffaloZoo.org, timed entry and touchless, cashless transactions;

Modifications to some guest pathways and closures of some exhibit features.