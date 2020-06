The canned food drive starts at noon on Sunday and goes until 3 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canalside is hosting a canned food drive Sunday afternoon for FeedMore WNY during its "Creators on the Boardwalk" series.

Canned and non-perishable goods will be collected in the Honda VIP Tent. Anyone who donates a canned good will recieve Honda giveaways.