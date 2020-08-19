New York's percent positive rate below one percent for 12th straight day

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's numbers continue to hold steady in regards to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus.
For the 12th straight day, the state's percent positive rate remains below one-percent. Of the 80,425 tests reported August 18, 631 were positive or 0.78%.
"For the 12th straight day, our rate of positive COVID tests was under one percent, which is great news. We went from one of the worst situations in the nation to the best, all thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers and our data-driven, phased reopening," Governor Cuomo said. "The reason we're doing well is because we're being smart. If people's behavior doesn't remain disciplined, we're going to have a problem and you'll see the numbers change. COVID is not over by any stretch of the imagination. We must protect our progress, both from the growing cases across the nation and lack of compliance within our state. We cannot go backwards, and it is up to all of us to slow the spread by continuing to wear our masks and socially distance, and localities must enforce compliance."
The governor says New York is leading the nation on COVID-19 testing, but that COVID is not over and at best, we're at half time. Cuomo said on Twitter, "You don’t call it a win at half time no matter the score."
Hospitalizations, intubations and the number of patients in ICU also remain low. Sadly, Six people succumbed to the virus on Tuesday. There are now 25,270 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths statewide.
