Niagara County Department of Health reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Nine new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara County on Wednesday, August 19.

The Niagara County Department of Health says eight of the nine new cases were individuals under the age of 30 years old.

“We are very concerned that eight of the nine cases today are individuals under the age of 30, and were not directly tied to other positives of which we were previously aware,” said Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton. “We cannot emphasize enough that young people are susceptible to COVID-19 and must take precautions like social distancing and wearing masks.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Niagara County has reported 1,538 positive cases. At this time 99 people have died from COVID-19 and 1,406 people have recovered.

NEW: A reminder about safety from Niagara County to young people as #COVID19 cases in people under 30 there are on the rise:@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/fNNNZ9VulX — Kelly Dudzik (@kellydudzikWGRZ) August 19, 2020

There are currently 33 active cases in Niagara County. The Niagara County Department of Health says of the current active cases, 30 people are isolating at home, while three people are in the hospital.

As of Wednesday, 69 people were in quarantine. The health department says these individuals are not showing symptoms, but they may have been exposed to the virus. Thus far, 1,578 people have completed quarantine in Niagara County.