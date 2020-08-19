Boys & Girls Club of Depew and Lancaster will be open to students in the fall

The program will only be offered to students who went to school that day, not students who were remote on a given day.

DEPEW, N.Y. — The Boys & Girls Club of Depew and Lancaster announced on Tuesday that its facilities will be open for after-school activities this fall, with a few changes.

The program will only be offered to students who went to school that day, not students who were remote on a given day. The club says this will allow them to reduce their capacity to comply with COVID guidelines.

However, the club says this rule may change depending on how many members are attending daily.

The club plans on being open Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., stressing that all children must be picked up by 6:30 p.m. The club says it will re-evaluate its hours of operation if the school districts end up adopting a full-time remote model.

The club released a statement on its official Facebook page saying in part, "It is an understatement to say that things will not be the same as they have been in the past. Our staff will be finding creative ways to still make the club the place to be after school. Please be patient and understanding as we find ways to adapt to these unprecedented times. We will be looking forward to some activity in our buildings again!"

