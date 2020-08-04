ALBANY, N.Y. — Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, all New York State residents will be allowed to vote via absentee ballot for the primaries.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that New Yorkers can vote absentee on June 23 for the primaries.

At this time, absentee voting is an option for any resident that does not feel comfortable entering a polling location.

Officials say polling locations will still be open, but will review if they should still be open as they get closer to June 23.

RELATED: June 23 election sets up complex day at Western New York polls

RELATED: New York presidential primary, tax filing deadline pushed back due to COVID-19

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk