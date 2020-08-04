ALBANY, N.Y. — Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, all New York State residents will be allowed to vote via absentee ballot for the primaries.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that New Yorkers can vote absentee on June 23 for the primaries.
At this time, absentee voting is an option for any resident that does not feel comfortable entering a polling location.
Officials say polling locations will still be open, but will review if they should still be open as they get closer to June 23.
RELATED: June 23 election sets up complex day at Western New York polls
RELATED: New York presidential primary, tax filing deadline pushed back due to COVID-19
Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...
- The air by coughing or sneezing
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.
Help stop the spread of coronavirus
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Eat and sleep separately from your family members
- Use different utensils and dishes
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.
- If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.