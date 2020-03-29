BUFFALO, N.Y. — A complex day at the polls was created after news that Gov. Andrew Cuomo will move election dates to June 23 to help New Yorkers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

For starters, it's primary day for all state and congressional legislative races, which includes the Republican primary for their candidate for the 27th Congressional District in November.

That means Chris Jacobs will be running against Nate McMurray to represent the 27th District until November.

But Jacobs will also be running against Stefan Mychajliw and Beth Parlato for the Republican nomination in November, and only Republicans in the 27th District can vote in that one.

All New York Democrats will be voting at the same time on a candidate for president, assuming that Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are both still in the race.

Cuomo on Saturday said that given the current state of things, he doesn't think it's wise to have a lot of people in one location going out to vote.

Chris Jacobs issued a statement Saturday in response to that decision:

"My foremost concern is the health and safety of all New Yorkers in this difficult time. As we continue to deal with this national challenge, I urge everyone to stay safe and follow all the recommended guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We will meet this challenge as we always have. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone."

His opponent, Nate McMurray, also released a statement on Saturday.

"This is a critical time, confirmed cases of COVID-19 are expected to peak in a few weeks, which will fall on or around the special election planned for April 28th. We can’t risk the health of voters and poll workers; we must stop the spread of this disease. The people of NY-27 and beyond also need to maintain confidence in the integrity of these critical elections. We must hold this special election, but the right thing to do is to reschedule it."

