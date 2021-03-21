New York COVID hospitalizations drop to lowest point since December 4

As of Saturday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State dropped to 4,355, which is down 53 percent from the post-holiday peak.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office provided an update Sunday regarding New York State's progress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Saturday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State dropped to 4,355, which is down 53 percent from the post-holiday peak. This is the lowest number of statewide hospitalizations since December 4.

Here in the Western New York region, the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to drop. The number of people hospitalized in the region decreased on Saturday to 137, which equates to .01 percent of the region's population.

According to the state, 38 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

Meanwhile, the region's percent positive rate continues to increase. The region's percent positive rate increased from 2.13 percent on Thursday, to 2.32 percent on Friday, and landed at 2.41 percent on Saturday.

Statewide, 246,226 total tests were reported to New York State on Saturday. Of those tests, 7,938 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 3.22 percent. Currently the statewide seven day average percent positive rate is slightly higher at 3.30 percent.

The state reports that 54 more New Yorkers died from the virus on Saturday, bringing the total number of coronavirus related deaths in New York State to 39,924.

"We're fighting COVID-19 on all fronts and getting vaccines in arms across the state, but the virus is still a threat and new variants, including the Brazilian strain identified in New York City yesterday, should give New Yorkers cause for concern," Governor Cuomo said.

"We're in a race to get as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible before the variants can disrupt the progress we've made, but the infection rate is also a function of our actions. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are vital tools we can use to stay safe and slow the spread. I urge New Yorkers to stay vigilant and keep making smart decisions—we're moving through the COVID-19 pandemic, but it isn't over yet."