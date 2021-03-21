1st case of Brazilian virus variant confirmed in New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says scientists at Mount Sinai Hospital identified the case and it was verified by the state Department of Health.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — The first case of a COVID-19 variant known as the Brazilian variant has been confirmed in New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says scientists at Mount Sinai Hospital identified the case and it was verified by the state Department of Health. The patient is a resident of Brooklyn in their 90s who hasn't traveled recently.

The Brazilian variant was first detected in the U.S. in January, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported nearly 50 confirmed cases nationwide. It has been considered to be potentially more severe than earlier variants and possibly more resistant to current vaccines, though some recent research has indicated it may not be as resistant as initially thought.