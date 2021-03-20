COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in WNY region; percent positive rate increases

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York dropped to 142 on Friday, which equates to .01 percent of the region's population.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office released the latest data Saturday regarding the state's progress against COVID-19.

Based on the most recent data, the Western New York region saw a decrease Friday in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. However, the region's percent positive rate continues to increase.

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York dropped to 142 on Friday, which equates to .01 percent of the region's population.

According to the state, 37 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

Meanwhile, the region's percent positive rate continues to increase. The region's percent positive rate increased from 1.92 percent on Wednesday, to 2.13 percent on Thursday, and landed at 2.32 percent on Friday.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Statewide, 258,129 total tests were reported to New York State on Friday. Of those tests, 7,623 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 2.95 percent. Currently the statewide seven day average percent positive rate is slightly higher at 3.26 percent.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across New York State also decreased Friday, to 4,513. That number is down 14 from the day prior. Of those hospitalized, 909 were in the ICU, and 575 of which required intubation.

This is the lowest number of COVID-19 ICU patients since December 6, and the lowest number of intubations since December 13.

The state reports that 62 people died from the virus on Friday, bringing the total number of coronavirus related deaths in New York State to 39,870.

"New Yorkers have fought through this pandemic by being vigilant, and even though the vaccine is here, we need everyone to continue being smart until we're able to vaccinate everyone who wants it," Governor Cuomo said.