3 more #VaxforKids sites open in WNY

New sites will be added weekly.

ALBANY, N.Y. — There are now additional locations around Western New York where parents or guardians can take their children to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 17 new #VaxforKids Pop-Up sites on Friday and three of them are in Western New York. The governor says a total of 80 sites will be set up over a six-week period statewide.

The new sites support the goal of making sure New York children 5 years of age and older get vaccinated and keep up with all recommended doses.

"Vaccinating our children - and ensuring they stay up-to-date with all recommended vaccine doses - means they will have the best protection possible against COVID-19," Gov. Hochul said.

"That's why the best pediatricians across our nation and within our state recommend children five and older get vaccinated as soon as possible. Together with partners in communities on-the-ground, our #VaxforKids sites make getting vaccinated accessible and convenient for New York parents, guardians and families."

Here are the new WNY pop-up sites:

Niagara University



Gallagher Center - Lower Galley

5795 Lewiston Road

Niagara University, NY 14109

Open: Friday, January 21; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna

To Register: 5-11 first dose here; 5-11 second dose here; 12+ here; 18+ Janssen/J&J here

Incentive: Free general admission ticket to 1/21 men's basketball game for booster recipients while supplies last

Event Partner: Niagara County Department of Health

Ages 5+

Cuba Cultural Center

Palmer Opera House

12 W Main Street

Cuba, NY 14727

Open: Tuesday, January 25; 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech (12+) and Moderna

To Register: https://bit.ly/3zbamTW

Event Partner: Cuba Cultural Center

Ages 12+

Orleans-Niagara BOCES

Niagara Career & Technical Educational Center

3181 Saunders Settlement Road

Sanborn, NY 14132

Open: Wednesday, January 26; 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

To Register: 5+ first dose here; 5+ second dose here; 12+ booster here; Janssen/J&J single dose 18+ here

Event Partner: Niagara County Department of Health

Ages 5+

Children 5 years old and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. As of Jan. 7, 2022, adolescents 12 and older are eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least five months after completing their initial vaccine series. Additionally, children 5 - 11 with certain immunocompromising conditions are now eligible for an additional dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least 28 days after completing their initial vaccine series.