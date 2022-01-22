27 Erie County residents died of COVID on Thursday, Friday

Data provided by Gov. Kathy Hochul's office says 17 people in Erie County died of COVID on Thursday and 10 more on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of cases across Western New York has dropped again, but 27 people in Erie County have died of COVID over the past two days according to data provided by the Governor's Office.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said 17 people in Erie County died of COVID on Thursday when 185 people died statewide, and 10 more on Friday, when 179 New Yorkers died.

Statewide, 9.23 percent of COVID tests turned up positive on Friday, continuing a downward trend.

"We are below 10 percent positivity rate for the second day in a row. This is extraordinary progress," Governor Hochul said in a statement.

The Western New York region's seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000 on Friday was 137.87. That number was 146.56 on Thursday and 168.22 on Wednesday.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

In the Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties -- the seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000 was 119.99 on Friday. That number was 126.46 on Thursday and 137.47 on Wednesday.

Hospitalization due to COVID is down from a high on January 18 but still high relative to the rest of the pandemic.

In the Western New York region, 386 current COVID patients (61.4 percent) were admitted due to COVID or COVID complications. COVID was not included as a reason for admission for the remaining 243 patients (38.6 percent) who are in Western New York hospitals.

In the Finger Lakes region, 403 patients (53.9 percent) were admitted due to COVID or COVID complications. COVID was not included as a reason for admission for the remaining 344 patients (46.1 percent).