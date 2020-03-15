CLARENCE, N.Y. — Erie County officials discussed in detail Sunday the three confirmed cases of coronavirus.

One of the confirmed cases is in Clarence. Health officials say that person and their family are currently in quarantine in a private residence. A child who resides in the home is a student at a Clarence Central elementary school. The child has had no symptoms but attended school this past week. This child, and other members of the family, are being tested for coronavirus/COVID-19. Results are expected sometime Monday.

Officials did not specifically identify which elementary school the child attends.

Following the positive test results of three individuals in the county for COVID-19, epidemiologists at the Erie County Department of Health began tracking the movements and potential close contacts of each individual following their return to Erie County from out of the area.

Clarence Central Schools announced Sunday that they are closed until further notice. The district will sanitize and clean of all Clarence buildings Monday.

For more information:

Erie County Department of Health, COVID-19 Information Line: (716) 858-2929 (M-F, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Erie County Department of Health, COVID-19 resources: www.erie.gov/covid19

New York State Department of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 1-888-364-3065

New York State Department of Health, Novel Coronavirus: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/