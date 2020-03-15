BUFFALO, N.Y. — School districts across Western New York are announcing their closing procedures over coronavirus (COVID-19) fears.

Erie County declared a State of Emergency on Sunday after three county residents tested positive for coronavirus. County Executive Mark Poloncarz ordered all schools to be closed for Monday, but staff to report.

However, some schools are planning to close schools longer.

Williamsville Central Schools announced they will be closed from March 16- March 20 for students. They will make a determination on March 20 on if they will remain closed after that date.

Lancaster Central Schools say they will be closed indefinitely.

All schools in Orleans and Genesee counties are also closed indefinitely.

