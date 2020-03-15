ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The towns of Amherst and Tonawanda declared a state of emergency in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa made the announcement Sunday morning. That decision "renders all required and available assistance to the security, well-being, and health of the citizens of the Town of Amherst."

The town will now scale back government operations, and its Emergency Operation Center is now active.

The Amherst Town Board meeting is still scheduled for March 25, though it will be held without public hearings or public attendance. It will be restricted to town personnel and some required officials.

Other meetings and public hearings will be postponed for the next 30 days, according to a statement.

The Town of Tonawanda also declared a state of emergency on Sunday.

Supervisor Joesph Emminger said the action took effect at 3 p.m. Sunday and will last no longer than five days.

Chautauqua County declared a state of emergency on Sunday afternoon, officials said all schools will be closed.

County executive PJ Wendel said the declaration begins at 5 p.m. and will not exceed 30 days.

County officials stressed that there were no confirmed coronavirus cases, adding that four people have been tested. Three people tested negative, and the other result was pending.

