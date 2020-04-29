CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — Chautauqua County is reminding residents that there are resources available for individuals and families who are in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

FeedMore WNY is offering pop-up food distribution sites for Chautauqua County residents who have immediate food needs.

April 29 – Ripley Food Pantry from 1:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

April 29 – Salvation Army Jamestown for residents whose last names start with letters A through G (picture ID is required). It goes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

April 29 – Area Christian Council Findley Lake from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

April 30 – Area Christian Council Findley Lake from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

April 30 – Salvation Army Jamestown for residents whose last names start with letters H through N (picture ID is required). It goes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

April 30 – Brocton/Portland Food Pantry from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

May 1 – Salvation Army Jamestown for residents whose last names start with letters O through Z (picture ID is required). It goes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with questions about FeedMore distribution events can contact FeedMore at (716) 852-1305

Chautauqua County residents who are 60-years-old or over and need additional help can contact NYConnects at (716) 753-4582 to be connected with appropriate resources. If you are under 60 and need assistance, you can call 211 or (888) 696-9211, or text your zip code to 898-211.

