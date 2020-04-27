BUFFALO, N.Y. — With millions of Americans out of work due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, more families are relying on food banks to get by.

Western New York is no exception.

FeedMore WNY has provided 1.5 million pounds of food to food pantries and soup kitchens. Officials say that is a 41% increase compared to this time last year.

"There is an overwhelming need for food assistance in Western New York as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. We are experiencing calls for help from community members who have never relied on our services before. Those who are reaching out include individuals who lost their jobs due to the ongoing crisis, families with children who are no longer receiving school meals and homebound neighbors in dire need of support,” Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY, said. “We are grateful to our amazing community members who are helping support FeedMore WNY with food donations, monetary gifts or volunteer efforts. We also appreciate our dedicated network of partner agencies who are working in tandem with FeedMore WNY to serve our neighbors in need.”

Due to the increased demand, FeedMore WNY is in need of donations.

Here's how you can help. Remember dress down days at work? You know, casual Fridays? Now that most of us are working from home, it seems like every day is dress down day.

2 On Your Side wants to see you looking good, while doing good!

Friday is Dress UP 2 Feed More Day. If you have the means, please help those in need by donating to FeedMoreWNY.org.

Then, share your best-dressed selfie on social media with us on Friday, May 1 (don't forget to tag your post #BeOn2). We'll be sharing photos throughout our newscasts.

Look good and feel good when you Dress UP 2 Feed More.