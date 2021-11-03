More than 20 percent of New Yorkers have now received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

According to the state's Vaccine Dashboard , more than 20% of New Yorkers have received their first dose and 10.4% are now fully vaccinated. More than six million total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far.

"The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war, and with more and more New Yorkers getting vaccinated every day, we are gradually weakening the beast," Governor Cuomo said. "Our partners in the White House have committed to delivering us a steady supply, and our high-capacity distribution network enables us to get over a million shots administered on a weekly basis. Even as we reach new milestones, we are still in a footrace to make sure the vaccination rate remains ahead of the infection rate, but we have a successful formula in place and we will continue working around the clock until New York becomes the first COVID-free state in the nation."