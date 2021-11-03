Allegany County will now allow eligible people 18+ to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

County offices use the waitlist to help eligible county residents get signed up for vaccine appointments at local pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — Eligible and looking for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Allegany County? There is a new option to get in line for the vaccine.

Allegany County announced Thursday that the county will expand its waitlist to include any person currently eligible for the vaccine that is over 18 years of age. To see if you're eligible, click here.

The county warns that that doesn't mean you will get an appointment, and you should still continue to check New York State's vaccine website for appointment openings.

To get your name on the list, you'll have to answer some questions. For information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Allegany County and to sign up for the waitlist, click here.

If you don't have internet or know someone who can't access the website, call either 585-268-9390 or 585-268-9250 and press #4 for assistance.