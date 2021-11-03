Live in Chautauqua County? A new COVID-19 vaccine site is coming online

CVS announced Thursday that new COVID-19 vaccination sites at its pharmacies will open across the state on Saturday, including in Chautauqua County.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — As many are calling for more vaccine sites to be added in Western New York's rural counties, CVS had a spot of bright news about the federal vaccine program locally.

CVS says it is bringing more pharmacies online as vaccination sites in New York state on Saturday, March 13, including in Chautauqua County.

The pharmacy chain says that 37 sites will be added to its existing 44 sites, making for a total of 81 CVS locations you can get vaccinated at in New York State.

The new vaccine locations will be in Bronx, Chautauqua, Kings, Monroe, Nassau, Orange, Queens, Rensselaer, Rockland, Schenectady, Suffolk, and Westchester. CVS did not list which locations or how many would come online in each county.

#CVSHealth is now administering #COVID19 vaccines in 1,200 stores across 29 states and Puerto Rico. Newly activated states and jurisdictions are CO, IL, KY, MN, MO, MT, NC, ND, NV, OK, UT, VT, NYC and Philadelphia. https://t.co/faGimUyBEn https://t.co/faGimUyBEn — CVS Health (@CVSHealth) March 11, 2021

Booking for vaccine appointments at these new locations will go up on March 13. The earliest available appointments for booking at these new sites will be March 14.

In New York State, CVS is able to vaccinate anyone 60+, or those who work at a school or daycare, including teachers. CVS will only vaccinate New York state residents at New York state sites.