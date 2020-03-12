Latest data shows 869 Erie County residents have died from COVID-19 through November 29

County Executive Mark Poloncarz says Erie County Health Department report shows approximately 100 of 138 deaths in November occurred in the past two weeks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Confirmation from the Erie County Health Department from Thursday that the coronavirus continues to take a staggering toll on the community.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that a recent review by the department shows 869 Erie County residents have died from COVID-19 through November 29.

Approximately 100 of the 138 deaths in November alone have taken place in the past two weeks.

The data went on to show that 59% of the deaths in November were those who were age 80 and older.