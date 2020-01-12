WNY region hospitalizations continue to increase; Erie County new COVID-19 cases exceeds 600 on Monday

The Western New York COVID-19 positivity rate for Monday was 9 percent.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Data released from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office and the New York State Department of Health on Tuesday, December 1 show that the COVID-19 numbers across the Western New York region continue to increase.

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region on Monday, November 30 was 432. That number is up 21 from Sunday.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in the region has now been increasing for 21 consecutive days. The most consecutive days with increasing hospitalizations in the spring was seven days.

The number of people in the ICU; however, decreased to 77 on Monday, down nine from the day before.

Below is the number of new COVID-19 cases reported to Cuomo's office for each county in the Western New York region which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties:

Erie: 615

Niagara: 145

Chautauqua: 29

Cattaraugus: 29

Allegany: 152

The Western New York COVID-19 positivity rate for Monday was 9 percent. The current seven day rolling average for the region is 7.29 percent, both numbers were the highest in the state.