Lackawanna helping more restaurants add temporary outdoor seating

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — With restaurants allowed to open up for outdoor eating during Phase 2, the City of Lackawanna wants more of them to be able to do that.

The city announced that it's speeding up the permit process for restaurants to add temporary outdoor seating so those businesses can get back up and running after months of not being able to welcome diners.

Lawmakers have called on all local towns and cities to do that same thing.

Opening for outdoor dining in Phase 2 is proving to be difficult for some Western New York restaurants with limited outdoor seating, so some are already looking ahead to Phase 3, which is when they can open for diners indoors.

The Quarter on Virginia Place in Allentown is one such place. Owner Brandon Carr is also continuing with takeout and delivery until he can fully reopen in Phase 3.

That could begin June 16. But if Phase 3 is pushed back, Carr says he'll defy orders, risk the consequences, and open June 19 anyway.

Otherwise he fears The Quarter might not survive.