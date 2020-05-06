x
Some Walden Galleria stores open under Phase 2

The three stores that are reopened all have exterior entrances.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three stores with exterior entrances at Walden Galleria have reopened in Phase 2 of New York State's reopening plan. 

Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods and Macy's have all been permitted to open under Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan. Hours at each store vary. 

  • Best Buy (10 a.m. – 6 p.m., daily, by appointment only – curbside pick-up also available)
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods (Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – curbside pick-up also available)
  • Macy’s (11 a.m. – 7 p.m., daily – curbside pick-up also available)

Along with the three exterior stores, some restaurants located at the mall have opened with outdoor seating. World of Beer is making the patio seating available from 1-7 p.m. Five Guys has also reopened their patio, open every day from 11 a.m.-10.p.m.

Some retailers located inside the mall are still offering curbside pickup. All exterior and interior entrances to the mall, aside from those three stores, are still closed. 

