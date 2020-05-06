WNY restaurants adjust to Phase 2, plan for Phase 3 re-opening

Restaurants are quickly making changes to welcome outdoor diners amid the COVID-19 crisis, fearing if they don't fully open soon, they might never open again.

Opening for outdoor dining in Phase 2 is proving to be difficult for some restaurants with limited outdoor seating, so some are already looking ahead to Phase 3 when they can open for diners indoors.

The Quarter on Virginia Place in Allentown only has space outdoors for three small tables. So while it is open for a few outdoor diners each day, owner Brandon Carr is also continuing with takeout and delivery until he can fully reopen in Phase 3.

That could begin June 16. But if Phase 3 is pushed back, Carr says he'll defy orders, risk the consequences, and open June 19 anyway.

Otherwise he fears The Quarter might not survive.

"The rest of the country has pretty much opened restaurants. We're the last ones to go here. So we know we can do it as long as we follow the proper procedures. But I'd rather do my best to keep this business open, rather than be forced to be closed any longer and lose it completely," Carr said.

Carr also hopes to be able to re-hire the staff he was forced to layoff during the pandemic by expanding hours soon for lunch and weekend brunch.

He says safety measures that will be in place include disposable menus, tables 6 feet apart, masks and gloves worn by staff, the restaurant will only be filled to 50% capacity and seating will be by reservation only.

For a link to The Quarter's website click here and Facebook page click here.