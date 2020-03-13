ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns says county auto bureaus may switch to a reservation only appointment system in order to maintain social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county already maintains a reservation system, but the option of going to reservation only appointments is being floated.

"I am strongly urging all visitors to the local Auto Bureaus that they use our online reservation system for all their visits," Kearns said. "Our online reservation system has proven over the years to eliminate wait times and prevent congestion in our auto bureaus."

Kearns also put in a request with the County Legislature to allow the County Clerk to accept donated pens from local businesses as he institutes a "takeaway pen" program. The CDC identified public pens as a possible "trouble spot" for the transmission of infectious diseases.

Kearns' request to the legislature is to eliminate any potential taxpayer burden from the county buying more pens.

“As we learn every day, we cannot afford complacency in our efforts to help contain COVID-19,” Kearns said. “We cannot be afraid to confront the truths regarding the spread of this virus. Sound preparation is not panic.”

Kearns also plans to submit a contingency plan to the Legislature next week. He says he's putting these measures in place to ensure the public's access to the courts and auto bureaus remain open to continue generating revenue.

