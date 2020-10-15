Jones Memorial suspends hospital visits due to rise in COVID-19 cases in Allegany County

Move takes effect immediately for all but specific 'support persons'.

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — There will be no visitors allowed effective immediately at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville.

The move comes in response to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases throughout Allegany County. Thursday morning, Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing home announced a cluster of nearly 30 cases among residents and staff, including two deaths.

The ZERO visitor policy is for all adult patients except for the following 'support persons':

Pediatric patients may have one guardian visitor

OB patients may have ONE support person with them throughout labor and delivery

One support person is allowed when deemed essential to the care of the patient, meaning it is medically necessary.

One support person is also allowed for any patient with an intellectual and/or developmental disability, and patients with cognitive impairments including dementia.

End of life visitation will also be allowed.

“The overall goal is to minimize traffic at the hospital and decrease potential exposure to COVID-19,” explained Eva Benedict, CEO at Jones. Jones Memorial Hospital in collaboration with Allegany County Department of Health have decided visitation should be restricted considering the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Allegany County and surrounding areas.

The hospital will continue to verbally screen everyone who enters the building. Hospital officials say, at this time, the move does not impact any surgeries or procedures.