COVID-19 cluster reported at Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Cases include both residents and staff and the Allegany County Health Department says two of those residents have died from the virus.

BELMONT, N.Y. — The Allegany County Health Department is making the public aware of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

They report positive cases among 27 residents and three staff members. Sadly, two of those residents, an 86-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man, have succumbed to the virus.

“Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has been very cooperative in helping us identify and trace contacts for these 30 people. They are also assisting the New York State Department of Health with their in-house investigative process because the State oversees all COVID-19 cases in healthcare facilities throughout the state,” said Tyler Shaw, Deputy Public Health Director for the Allegany County Department of Health.

The health department is currently doing contact tracing to notify those who may have been exposed to any of the cases to provide them with quarantine information and symptoms to be on the lookout for.

If you have questions about a family member at the facility, you are asked to call Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing directly at (585) 567-2207. If you have general COVID-19 questions, you can contact the Allegany County Health Department at (585) 268-9250.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.