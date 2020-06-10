Olean General Hospital suspends patient visitations

The hospital says this change is effective October 6, 2020 and that patients will now be able to virtually see family and friends through technology.

OLEAN, N.Y. — Olean General Hospital is suspending patient visitation due to the community spread of COVID-19.

The hospital says this change is effective October 6, 2020 and that patients will now be able to virtually see family and friends through technology.

OGH released the following statement to 2 On Your Side:

"Due to community spread of COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution we are suspending patient visitation at OGH effective immediately with the exception of end-of-life situations and the designated support person for maternity patients. OGH has new capabilities to arrange for virtual visits via iPad. Patients can contact pastoral care or a nurse regarding how to connect with loved ones."

These new measures are done as a proactive approach to minimize the community spread of COVID-19.