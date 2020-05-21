Inside Newfane Rehab: Resident says there are not enough workers

Amber Harris says staffers at the nursing home are exhausted, 'We need help.'

NEWFANE, N.Y. — “We need help.”

That’s one of the many things Amber Harris told 2 On Your Side Thursday about Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, from inside the Niagara County nursing home.

Harris spoke exclusively to 2 On Your Side through a video chat Thursday morning. A major reason the 39-year-old mother of four wanted to speak to us, was her concern about whether there was enough staff to take care of residents, like herself.

“It’s not under control. These people are exhausted. They are taking care of us. They are exhausted. When they can’t get to us, we are then neglected,” said Harris.

Harris says she’s been at Newfane Rehab for almost three-years. She arrived to recover from surgery needed after a 2010 accident where she was hit by a truck and dragged, leaving her paralyzed below the waist.

Harris says she’s tested negative for the coronavirus. A knowledgeable and credible source tells Two On Your Side at least 113 residents have tested positive.

State Health Department data shows 24 residents here have died, 17 from COVID, another seven presumed to be caused by COVID.

Newfane Rehab is also among area nursing homes that have had the most deaths attributed to the virus. But while operators of the other facilities in the top five in fatalities have answered questions, Newfane Rehab has not.

Twice this month, Newfane Rehab was the subject of a surprise inspection by the State Health Department. In both instances, a department spokesperson said no deficiencies were found, but it was not disclosed exactly what was examined.

And just last week, the administration of the nursing home turned down an offer of help from the State Health Department. Harris says when word spread inside about the decision to reject offers of staff and supplies from state government, the response from residents and staffers was anger.

“ ‘Why? Why would he not do that? Why? Why? Why?’ That’s all I kept hearing,” Harris said, “and to not accept help is deplorable.”

The mother of four and grandmother to one has not seen her family in over two-months because of the state-ordered ban on visits. But Harris says she is not afraid, at least, not for herself.

“I’m scared for the workers who work here. I love and care about a lot of the workers who work here and nobody deserves what’s going on,” says Harris.

UPDATE:

On Thursday afternoon, an attorney representing the Newfane facility contacted WGRZ claiming our reporting was inaccurate. They did not provide specifics.

The attorney pointed out the state health department has performed two unannounced surveys of the facility. That is something WGRZ has reported on in the past and did so in this most recent report.