NEWFANE, N.Y. — For some, it was the last straw.

A number of workers from Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Care Center were outraged over last week’s big news, that the administration of the nursing home turned down offers of help from the New York State Department of Health.

Here is a sampling of the comments made over the weekend to 2 On-Your-Side:

WGRZ

WGRZ

WGRZ

2 On-Your-Side knows the identities of these employees and agreed not to disclose their names. All feared they would be fired, and if that happened, they worried who would be left to take care of the residents.

And it appears the job is tougher than most outside of the facility knew. A knowledgeable and credible source tells 2 On-Your-Side at least 113 Newfane Rehab residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Last week, at least 15 staffers were sidelined when they tested COVID-positive. State Health Department data shows 24 nursing home residents have died from illness attributed to COVID-19.