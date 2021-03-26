Indoor amusement parks and family entertainment centers allowed to reopen March 26

Much like stores and other venues across the state, face coverings and social distancing will be required for both customers and staff. Customers will also be required to have a health screening, along with temperature checks, prior to entering the facility.

"In New York, we base our decisions on the science and data and adjust as the virus adjusts," Governor Cuomo said. "With continued decreases in the infection and hospitalization rates, we have been able to take steps toward beginning our post-COVID recovery and we are excited to now be in a place where we can bring back our recreational industries with safety protocols in place. As we've said time and time again, our success will be dictated by our actions and as long as we stay united and keep carrying this momentum forward in a positive direction, we will be able to see more and more sectors of our economy reopen."