Indoor amusement parks and family entertainment centers allowed to reopen March 26

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, indoor amusement and family entertainment centers are allowed to open March 26 at a reduced capacity.
Indoor family entertainment centers and places of amusement will be allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity with restrictions in place.
The governor's office made the announcement last month and says all facilities were required to submit reopening plans, along with health protocols, to their local health department.
Much like stores and other venues across the state, face coverings and social distancing will be required for both customers and staff. Customers will also be required to have a health screening, along with temperature checks, prior to entering the facility.
In addition, New York State says all outdoor amusement parks, indoor family and entertainment centers and places of amusement, must follow these guidelines:
- Contact information must be collected from each party to inform contact tracing, if needed
- High-touch areas, attractions, and rides must be cleaned and disinfected frequently throughout the day
- Attractions must close if they cannot ensure social distancing and/or be frequently cleaned/disinfected
- Sufficient staff must be on hand to enforce compliance with rules. This includes capacity limits, social distancing and face coverings
- Tickets should be sold in advance. It's also advised that entry/exit and waiting times are staggered in order to avoid congestion
- Indoor areas must meet enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards
- Retail, food services and recreational activities must abide by all New York State issued guidance
"In New York, we base our decisions on the science and data and adjust as the virus adjusts," Governor Cuomo said. "With continued decreases in the infection and hospitalization rates, we have been able to take steps toward beginning our post-COVID recovery and we are excited to now be in a place where we can bring back our recreational industries with safety protocols in place. As we've said time and time again, our success will be dictated by our actions and as long as we stay united and keep carrying this momentum forward in a positive direction, we will be able to see more and more sectors of our economy reopen."
Outdoor amusement parks will be allowed to reopen beginning April 9 at a reduced capacity.