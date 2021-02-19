Six Flags Darien Lake set to open May 21; looking to hire 1,500 team members

The theme park, waterpark, Hotel and Campground are hiring for all positions for the upcoming season.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Six Flags Darien Lake announced Friday it will open for the season on May 21.

Before that happens, the park is looking to fill 1,500 positions for its theme park, waterpark, Hotel and Campground. Jobs available include admissions, culinary services, ride operations and housekeeping. Applications, interviews and most training will be done virtually. Interested applicants can apply here.

Governor Cuomo earlier this week that outdoor amusement parks will be allowed to open as of April 9.

The theme park will open under strict security and safety protocols set down by New York State, including temperature checks for all guests and team members.

“We are pleased and energized by the reopening guidelines announced by Governor Cuomo,” said Six Flags Darien Lake President Chris Thorpe. “We have a proven and comprehensive reopening safety plan, and our team is ready to welcome guests back. The safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority and the new safety guidelines we have implemented will enhance our safe and fun environment for everyone.”

Park officials say they plan to operate below capacity limits to allow for social distancing. All guests, including season pass holders, will need to make a reservation ahead of time. Members and Season Pass holders will receive booking priority over single-day and group ticket buyers. The process will take 5-7 minutes and include the following steps:

Enter their online order number, ticket number or Membership/Season Pass number;

Select the day and the approximate time they want to visit;

Acknowledge their understanding of the company’s health policy;

Order pre-paid parking if they do not already have a parking pass; and

Watch a brief video describing new social distancing and sanitization procedures.