Governor Cuomo: New York will adopt CDC mask guidance beginning Wednesday

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals

NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that New York State will adopt the CDC's new mask and social distancing guidance for vaccinated people beginning Wednesday.

The CDC announced the updated mask guidance on May 13, which still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters. It helps clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

Private businesses will be allowed to require masks if they choose to. Home Depot and Starbucks have announced they will continue to require masks, while Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe’s, Target, and CVS have said they will not.

Most capacity restrictions are also lifted this Wednesday.

In addition, the Governor said all county fairs will be allowed to open this summer with capacity restrictions. Fairs will need to get approval from the state and local departments of health.