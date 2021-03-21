Cuomo: pharmacies can vaccinate New Yorkers with qualifying comorbidities

Previously, only New York residents age 60 and older and teachers were able to be vaccinated at pharmacies.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a shift in COVID vaccine policy on Sunday, saying that pharmacies can now vaccinate New Yorkers who have qualifying comorbidities.

"New Yorkers with comorbidities are among our state's most at-risk residents, and access to the COVID-19 vaccine protects this vulnerable population as we work to defeat the virus and establish the new normal," Governor Cuomo said in a statement.

"As New York receives more doses and more people receive the vaccine, we're able to expand the population pharmacies can serve, and this is a commonsense step forward that will help make it easier to protect New Yorkers."

NEW: Pharmacies can now vaccinate New Yorkers with qualifying comorbidities. Those age 60+ and teachers can also continue to be vaccinated at pharmacies. #VaccinateNY — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 21, 2021

Qualifying comorbidities include:

Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)

Chronic kidney disease

Pulmonary Disease, including but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11 related pulmonary diseases

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities including Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2), Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer's Disease or dementia

Liver disease.

Earlier in the day, Cuomo's office announced that more than 1 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the past seven days.

Overall, the state says more than 7.5 million doses have been administered since the rollout began.

In the Western New York region, 341,219 people have received one dose, with 176,171 of them completing the vaccine series. The region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

In the Finger Lakes region, where Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties are grouped, 326,408 people have had at least one dose, according to the state's data, with 161,461 people completing the vaccine series.