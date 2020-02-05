HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Town of Hamburg is hosting a food and essential item drive on Saturday to help support Hamburg families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The #feedHamburg initiative has been working to support the Hamburg community since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, providing essential items to Hamburg families in need.

#feedHamburg is accepting donations of non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, paper products, toiletries, personal hygiene and disposable baby items. #feedHamburg is also accepting cash donations via Venmo (@feedHamburg) if you are unable to donate in person.

“This pandemic has increased the need for food support across the country and throughout our local communities," said Assemblyman Sean Ryan in a statement. "As our local organizations work hard to get food and supplies to families in need, we must continue to show our support and do what we can. While social distancing measures remain in place, a "drive up" food drop off is a safe way to collect donations while respecting these important rules. Now, more than ever, we must ensure local organizations like Feed Hamburg have what they need to serve our neighbors and local families."

The mobile drive takes place on May 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Time Baptist Church located at 5599 Camp Road in Hamburg. Village of Hamburg Recreation Supervisor Josh Haeick along with volunteers from the Hamburg Parks and Recreation department will be on location to assist.

