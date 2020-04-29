BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Hertel North Park Youth Baseball League (HNPYBL) is teaming up with FeedMore WNY to help feed those in need.

May 9 was originally scheduled to be the league's opening day, but due to the coronavirus pandemic those plans have been put on hold. Instead, HNPYBL is celebrating its 64th season of play by holding a fundraiser to give back to the community.

“Normally our opening day would begin with a Parade down Hertel Avenue, starting at Saranac Avenue and ending at Shoshone Park,” explained Don Morris, the league president. “With everything now on hold, we reached out to FeedMore WNY because we know a lot of people are hurting at the moment, and we wanted to turn a negative into a positive.”

The food drive is meant to be a contact-free event collecting nonperishable goods. Gift cards to restaurants or checks made out to FeedMore WNY will also be accepted.

Currently cereal, canned goods, rice, beans, dried pasta, baby food, formula and diapers are all in high demand.

People with donations can drive up to a staging area, open their trunks, and volunteers wearing appropriate protection will remove the items from the car.

The fundraiser is scheduled for May 9 from noon to 2 p.m. at Shoshone Park in North Buffalo. The entrance to Shoshone Park is on Beard Avenue, off of Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo, just west of Main Street.

