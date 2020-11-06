Fight for Air Climb Buffalo going virtual

The event was originally rescheduled for July 11, but to prevent the spread of COVID-19, organizers decided to hold the event online.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Organizers of the Fight for Air Climb Buffalo, hosted by the American Lung Association, announced that the event will be held virtually this year in order to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Starting immediately, participants are able to register their progress while remaining active in their homes or neighborhoods. Participants are able to climb, run, walk or ride in order to hit their goals. Progress will be measured on Strava, which you can sign up for here. There is a separate group on Strava for firefighters who will complete the challenge with 50 pounds of gear. An online leader board will be tracked on Strava, with winners being announced on July 11, the original date of the event.

“The Fight For Air Climb Buffalo is a beloved event for our team and for many in the Western New York City community—but our top priority is always the health of our participants, volunteers, and staff. For that reason, we’ve made the difficult decision to shift this year’s event to a virtual one,” said development director for the American Lung Association in Buffalo, Kaelyn Gates.